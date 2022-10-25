WEST JEFFERSON — In October of 2021, the newest addition to the Wilkes Community College Ashe Campus was completed and has been filled with hardworking staff and students ever since.
Kent Poe Hall celebrated its first anniversary on Oct. 24, 2022. A large number of guests were invited to to take part in the celebration, learning about the building, its history, what it offers and more.
Guests were given a lunch of soups, sandwiches and baked goods. Throughout the day, WCC staff gave tours of the grounds.
Within the tour, visitors were able to see an array of classrooms including healthcare classrooms, a healthcare simulation lab, expanded science labs, an electronics lab, multifunctional classroom space that fosters group interaction, state-of-the-art computer labs, a community meeting room, cosmetology complex and an applied engineering lab and classroom.
Teachers from each area gave information on the programs offered, costs and what life can look like upon completion of a student’s respective certificate.
In the CNC area, guests were able to see machines at work for industrial engineering and applied technology. The cosmetology area had a number of stations including an esthetics room, manicure and pedicure areas, a classroom set up for mannequin work and more.
