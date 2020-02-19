SPARTA — Just as interior renovations are slated to begin at The Bluffs Restaurant, two long-time Blue Ridge Parkway supporters are offering a matching gift to ensure the restaurant at Doughton Park reopens this summer.
Donations to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation for the project will be matched dollar for dollar up to a total of $25,000.
Julie Hettiger and her husband, Ken Nelson, have stepped forward to ensure the renovations at the former coffee shop at Doughton Park are completed.
“When I was growing up, The Bluffs Restaurant was the favorite destination for Sunday outings with my grandparents, my parents, and many other relatives, and I have always cherished those memories,” Hettiger said. “My husband and I are very excited that the Foundation is so close to reopening the restaurant, and we have created this challenge grant to get the project across the finish line.”
“This gift is a huge leap toward securing the final funding needed to complete the renovations to The Bluffs,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. “It is another example of how meaningful this revitalization project is to the community and thousands of Parkway visitors who stopped here.”
Renovations to The Bluffs Restaurant at milepost 241 on the Parkway near Sparta are slated to begin in the coming weeks in preparation for the establishment to reopen in mid-summer.
One of only four restaurants on the Parkway, the coffee shop closed in 2010 after 60 years in business when an operator could not be secured to take over the concession contract with the National Park Service.
A new operator will be announced in March.
The building, which was constructed in 1949, has already undergone initial rehabilitation including replacement of the roof and remediation of mold that developed while the structure was shuttered.
The interior renovations ahead include the installation of new kitchen equipment, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical to meet current safety standards. Careful consideration has been made to adhere to the original features following the guidelines of the National Park Service and N.C. Historic Preservation Office, and the design will remain in keeping with the historical nature of the building.
Atriax Group of Hickory is overseeing the design and construction.
“Members of the surrounding communities and people from across the country hold fond memories of their experiences at The Bluffs,” said Willa Mays, Chief Development Officers for the Foundation. “We are honored to play a role in bringing this special place back to life for all the people who have championed its return over the past 10 years.”
A combination of donations from individuals and community foundations and support from the N.C. General Assembly and Appalachian Regional Commission are making the project possible through the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
For additional information or to make a donation, visit www.BRPFoundation.org.
The Foundation would also like to see photographs of the restaurant or any momentos featuring The Bluffs logo from its operating days. To share images, contact Rita Larkin at rlarkin@brpfoundation.org or (866) 308-2773, ext. 418.
