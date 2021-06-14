WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Lauren Brown into her new space, A Designer’s Touch by Lauren, right in the heart of downtown West Jefferson on June 11 at 4:30 p.m.
Accompanied by Chamber members, friends and associates, CEO and Principal Designer Brown cut the ribbon at her newly renovated office and gallery, located at 8-C South Jefferson Avenue.
The new space holds great potential for Brown and her team with a large sitting room, a display room with shelves of quartz samples, a kitchen, a wall-to-wall bookshelf, an entrancing art gallery with works from Stephen Moore and four rentable office spaces and desks.
Just before cutting the ribbon, Brown spoke a few words on how the community of Ashe has lifted her up over the past year, including when she had a small office space in A1 Mountain Realty.
“This is a labor of love from myself, Denise Calhoun Pardue and Catherine Steele and our families and I really want to thank this community,” said Brown. “You guys have wrapped your arms around me and opened the doors. Two years ago I had a God-wink to open a design studio after having been a designer for over 30 years. I semi retired, we moved to here in January a year ago and in February I opened a design studio down the street; a small little office and all throughout COVID-19. You all have been amazing and I’m so grateful. This is for you and the community.”
The space itself had not been occupied for three years. Brown said there was dirt all over the floors, dust lining every wall and anyone who had viewed the place before her saw no vision of what it could become.
“When this space came about, I knew it would be amazing. I also knew it would be a lot of work.” Brown said. “It took five weeks to renovate it and we did it all ourselves.”
The team at A Designer’s Touch worked 12 to 14 hour days to create the new space which including painting all the walls, building a new center wall, new windows, new flooring and more. Brown said she was ecstatic that her vision came to life.
After being a designer for 30 years and finally opening up her own business, COVID-19 hit. Brown said she focused on getting her name out into the community during the pandemic .
“We knew it was where we were supposed to be,” said Brown in regards to her re-location. “We moved up here from Boone and we’re going to spend the rest of our lives here. The community is fabulous, the people are fabulous and I love where I’m at.”
When a client comes to A Designer’s Touch, they can expect to sit down with Brown one-on-one in a nice meet-and-greet. Brown will get to know her clients and find out what their needs are, which service will be the best for them and then work on everything from start to finish.
For more information on A Designer’s Touch by Lauren, visit https://lauren-brown-designs.com/, call (336) 688-0358 or visit the new office space at 8-C South Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, just above the old kitchen store.
