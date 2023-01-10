featured Chamber of commerce hosting Morning Mingle on Jan.12 Staff report Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Morning Mingle at the The Venue, located next door to the visitor center in downtown West Jefferson.The topic for the event is “Community Culture and Local Business” with special guest speakers Rev Dr. Michael Lea and Travis Birdsell.Bring something that you feel represents your culture.If time permits, there will be a brief opportunity for Q&A. Light refreshments will be served.The Mingle is sponsored by First Baptist Church of West Jefferson. For opportunities to sponsor Morning Mingles – call the Ashe Chamber at (336) 846-9550. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morning Mingle First Baptist Church Of West Jefferson Topic Michael Lea Chamber Of Commerce Culture Opportunity × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Two killed in Thursday morning car accident on N.C. Highway 88 Chamber welcomes Randy Marion Ford of West Jefferson to Ashe County Ashe County realtor named 2022 High Country Realtor of the Year Ashe County arrest reports MVES teacher selected as finalist for NCCAT Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
