WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon cutting on Monday, Sept. 19 for New River Barista, officially welcoming them into the county.
New River Barista is a drive-thru coffee shop, located just between Steve Johnson’s Auto World and Goodwill. The specially crafted trailer has been open since April, and owners Tanya Rogers and Tim Byrd said that business has been booming since opening their window.
“This is my retirement plan,” said Rogers, who is currently a teacher at ACHS. “It has been great since we opened.”
New River Barista offers a variety of hot and cold drinks, as well as baked goods. During the summer months, Byrd said they sold a lot of lemonade and as the season changes, their fall drinks are hitting the spot for visitors.
“Our cake pops and muffins are also big sellers,” said Byrd. “We hope to find more locally sourced goods.”
Currently, New River Barista employs seven staff members and Director of the Chamber of Commerce Kitty Honeycutt applauded them for their great customer service.
Both Byrd and Rogers stated that they have a number of regulars who visit the trailer everyday and in addition, visitors can receive loyalty cards where you can purchase five drinks and get the next one free or you can receive a $.50 off card as well.
Rogers said she had never imagined she would own a coffee shop, but with the rise in coffee sales across the county, she wanted to bring in a drive-thru that costs less than other retailers.
New River Barista is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
