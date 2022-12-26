JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon cutting for Ashe Alliance Church on Dec. 13.
Ashe Alliance Church is pastored by Nate Roten, who stated that the church is a unique blend of two churches, Grace Covenant Community Church and Alliance Bible Fellowship Church.
"We're glad to officially make ourselves known to Ashe County," said Roten. "I was an elder at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone and we had a desire to church plant. We noticed a lot of our members were making the drive from Ashe to Boone. So, because we wanted them to have community with the community that they live in and because we had so many amazing people at the church that were equipped to serve, we started prayerfully seeking where we wanted to plant."
After the pastor at the previous church that was located at Ashe Alliance Church retired, he reached out to Alliance Bible Fellowship for guidance in preaching rotations. Through that, Roten said that they developed a bond and partnership.
"God led us to actually hybrid church plant from Alliance and revitalize and rebuild under a new name," Roten said.
The vision of Ashe Alliance Church is to establish and build a church that is Christ centered, biblically routed and servant-hearted.
Sunday Service at Ashe Alliance Church takes place at 11 a.m. All of their sermons, contact information and more can be found on their website at www.ashealliance.org.
Ashe Alliance Church is located at 220 Lynch Colvard Road in Jefferson.
