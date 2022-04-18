WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Madi’s Clothing and Accessories to downtown West Jefferson in a ribbon cutting on April 14.
Madi’s Clothing and Accessories is owned by 15-year-old Madison Weaver, who has been a resident of Ashe County her entire life.
“We started this back in June,” said Weaver. “We didn’t know what we were going to do with this opportunity so I asked my mom if we could open this shop.”
Weaver has always had an eye for fashion and knew that she would one day want to open her very own boutique.
“Clothing and design has always been my niche,” Weaver said. “Back when COVID-19 started, I began drawing and designing and I fell in love with having my own store and possibly creating my own clothing line.
“The opportunity fell into our laps and I knew it was a good time to get my feet wet. I hope to get my design license and have my own line.”
Madi’s Clothing and Accessories offers a variety of women’s clothing, such as dresses, shirts, pants, shorts and jewelry.
“It’s kind of crazy to be doing this at such a young age,” said Weaver. “My family has been more than supportive in this journey. I want everyone to feel like they’re welcome here and I want them to have a personalized experience.”
Madi’s Clothing and Accessories is located at 5 East Second Street in West Jefferson.
