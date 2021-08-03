WEST JEFFERSON — If you’re a fan of the “Outlander” book or television series, you’re familiar with the term “Sassenach.” The Scottish word is actually a derogatory term meaning “foreigner” or “outlander,” but it’s used as a nickname and term of endearment by the Scottish Highlander, Jamie Fraser for the English woman, Claire — the two central characters of the story. Diana Gabaldon began the book series in 1991 and the TV series launched in 2014.
The story comprises fact intermingled with fiction. The facts take the characters to North Carolina, from the coast to the mountains, and highlights real people and events of the 18th century. The characters settle in a fictional “Fraser’s Ridge,” which the author has envisioned as our very own North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.
Enter besties Beth Pittman and Carolyn Baker, two native North Carolinians who love our state, its history and all things “Outlander.” NC Sassenach Tours was launched earlier this spring. One of the tours focuses on the spectacular Blue Ridge Parkway. Claire’s Mountain Journey, scheduled for Aug. 14, Aug. 28 and Sept. 11, begins here in Ashe County. The tour covers the Cascades, the Jesse Brown Cabin & Cool Springs Baptist Church and the historical Brinegar cabin. The group meanders through the parkway and makes frequent stops at overlooks. A trip to Thistle Meadow Winery and the Riverhouse Inn Restaurant completes the journey perfectly.
For more information, visit www.ncsassenachtours.com.
