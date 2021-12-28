The Ashe County Chamber is excited to welcome the following new members:
Individual Members Tim and Loui Beacham, West Jefferson.
Individual Members Bill and Pat Thornton, West Jefferson.
Ridgeline Garage Doors, Inc, located in West Jefferson, offers garage door installation, repair, and service. For more information, call (828) 266-5296.
The Vintage Locket is artisan-made jewelry with a modern twist. Designer Melissa Cox has over a decade of experience designing jewelry and can be found at thevintagelocket.com.
