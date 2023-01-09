WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Randy Marion Ford of West Jefferson to Ashe County with a special ribbon cutting on Monday, Jan. 9.
Friends, family and employees gathered in the showroom celebrate the swift success of the newly established Ford dealership, which exchanged hands in September of 2022. Among those present were Randy Marion, General Manager Josh Harrold and wife Krista, Office Managers, Sales and Finance Managers, Salesmen and members of the Chamber.
"I couldn't be happier to be here," said Marion. "I grew up in a small community in West Virginia and then I came to the Carolinas in 1987. I went into business in 1990 and we're now approaching and closing on our 14th store. We're just happy to be a part of this. We're going to do a good job and take care of this community."
"The benefit that we bring to this area is that you may not see the car you want sitting here, but we have thousands of cars that are available to buy," Marion said.
With the new website, car buyers can search for cars among all of the Randy Marion dealerships. If they see a car they like and it's not at the West Jefferson dealership, the car can be shipped and the buyer can have it the same day.
In addition to the West Jefferson store, Randy Marion runs the largest Ford dealership in the southeast, located in Statesville.
Since the grand opening in September, the dealership has sold numerous new and used cars. As of now, they have over 150 cars on the lot.
"We're honored and very fortunate to be here," said Harrold, who previously managed Randy Marion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram in Wilkesboro. "We're thankful for Randy and the Marion family for bringing us here. The towns of Jefferson and West Jefferson have been very welcoming to us and we're very thankful for that."
Mayor of West Jefferson Tom Hartman thanked Marion for bringing his hometown hospitality to our hometown. He stated that the difference that has been made shows the community that they are here to stay and provide top-notch service.
