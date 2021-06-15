WEST JEFFERSON — On May 27, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Unseen Pass to Ashe County along with friends and family.
Unseen pass, located at 421 E 2nd St. in West Jefferson, was originally a 1000 cc street-legal SXS (side-by-side) rental company but got shut-out on Labor Day weekend in 2020 when the NCDMV stated that they were no longer allowed to run the side-by-sides on the street.
Kyle Wrightenberry, owner and founder of Unseen Pass then began to rent out Mahindra Roxors which are 2400 cc road-legal. They became legal on Oct. 4 of 2020 and Wrightenberry jumped on the opportunity to rent them out.
The Roxors resemble a traditional Jeep Wrangler, but do not fall under the Jeep category. With the side-by-sides no longer being legal in North Carolina, Wrightenberry moved them to Gatlinburg, Tenn. The Mahindras have become a staple in Ashe with all-inclusive tours around the county provided by Unseen Pass.
“We opened in August of 2020, but had to close until this April,” said Wrightenberry. “We have three Roxors as of right now and they stay booked on the weekends. Weekdays are less busy right now.”
For a six-hour rental, the Roxors are set at $299 with a $269 special. For an entire week, the price is just more than $1,000.
“I’ve been coming up here since I was 10 years old and I fell in love with this place,” said Wrightenberry. “With this business, I want to re-introduce people to this area. I’m planning on inviting social media influencers up here to promote the Roxors.”
Unseen Pass offers mountain tours and river tours. In order to rent, you must be 22 years of age and have a valid driver’s license.
For more information, visit https://unseenpass.com/, call (919) 451-0569, or email kyle@unseenpass.com.
