The Ashe County Arts Council welcomes the duo of Austin McCombie and Sarah Osborne McCombie, the Chatham Rabbits, to the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center Saturday, August 17. The North Carolina duo has been playing stages across the state for over a year.
Traditional, old time music brought the two together when Austin saw and heard Sarah sing and play the banjo. He knew he had to learn to play old time music if he wanted a chance to get to know her. They began to play together, book gigs and eventually they both left professional jobs to play full time and it has led to their debut album, "All I Want from You" this past January.
The collection of nine original songs and one cover reflect the old-time and bluegrass pedigree of the Carolina Piedmont region they call home, while also bearing the innovative hallmarks of artists like Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Mandolin Orange and Mipso. Mandolin Orange's Andrew Marlin and Mipso's Libby Rodenbough are among the musicians who lent their talents to the album
Austin plays guitar and some fiddle, Sarah plays clawhammer banjo and they take turns singing lead and writing stirring, original songs with compelling stories that sound like they could have been composed a century ago.
The Chatham Rabbits make their home in the small town of Bynum, over a century ago, rabbits were the prize cash crop of Chatham County on the banks of the Haw River. There was a mill-sponsored string band called the Chatham Rabbits and the new Chatham Rabbits play music to honor the past.
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased by calling (336) 846-2787 or online at www.ashecountyarts.org. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
