WEST JEFFERSON — On Sunday, July 24, the Ashe County Democratic Party, along with hundreds of community members, gathered outside of their brand new headquarters in downtown West Jefferson to welcome candidate for US Senate, Cheri Beasley.
Beasley has been making her way across the 100 counties of North Carolina and she made a quick stop into Ashe on Sunday. Over a hundred people showed up to give her a warm welcome.
"Its really an honor to have her here," said party chair Ralph Sorrell.
Once she arrived, Beasley greeted those standing outside of the building and made her way inside to a large crowd.
Ashe County Board of Education member Polly Jones welcomed Beasley to the event with warm words.
"I have the tremendous honor of introducing the next senator of the great state of North Carolina," said Jones. "Cheri was raised in a family seeking faith, service and hard work. She and her husband raised their twin sons right here in North Carolina, passing on those same values. As a public defender, a judge and eventually, the first African American woman to serve as the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Cheri worked every day to keep the community safe, protect the law and defend our constitutional rights."
Beasley began her visit with details on how she plans to win the race and how her values will help the citizens of Ashe County.
"I am honored to be your democratic nominee for the US Senate," said Beasley. "I'm so thankful to have been in service to each of you for the last nearly 30 years as a public defender, judge and the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. You all know what the issues are. Costs are rising and people are struggling. It's a tough time for folks. About a third of the folks who live here in our state earn less than $15 an hour. Folks across this state want to know that the next senator is going to fight hard to make sure everybody has access to good quality healthcare. They want to know that someone is going to fight very hard to protect our constitutional rights."
"The reality is, we have just not been served well for quite some time in this state," Beasley continued. "It is time that we demand and hold elected officials accountable. It's important that we have an obligation.We need to make sure that, here in Ashe County, you're not less worthy than the people in Mecklenburg County or Wake County, that we make sure we get good resources here."
Beasley then thanked the democrats for allowing her to have two successful statewide elections and stated that it's an exciting time that she is making her way through the state to reach out to people and to make sure they know why this election is so important.
"If you don't have clean air, clean water or if you're a farmer and the changes in the weather patterns are impacting your livelihood, it doesn't matter whether your a democrat, republican or independent," said Beasley. "If it's you who's working two or three jobs to take care of your family and you know you need a strong economy like we all do, it does not matter if you're a democrat, republican or independent. If it's you who's concerned about a constitutional right being taken away, who's concerned that women who are having miscarriages may not be able to get the treatment they need because of this court's latest decision. If it's you who has an auto-immune disorder that is taking the same drugs as they take for an abortion, it doesn't matter what party you're in. All of us need a leader who is going to stand up and stand strong for this great state."
Beasley then answered questions from the audience, ranging from her stance on the filibuster to the rise in current technology.
She stated that they need to eliminate the filibuster, saying that it hinders the passage of legislation that the majority of North Carolinians support. She also spoke on job losses due to the rise in artificial intelligence and robotics.
"What this technology doesn't do is replace who we are as workers," Beasley said. "It's really important that we value our workers and we need to bring good paying jobs back to this country."
Beasley also sated that we need to fully reinvent our immigration system so it values immigrants and we can fulfill the wishes of dreamers.
When asked how she thinks coming to Ashe County, a mostly conservative and republican area, would help her and the citizens, she stated that we are all facing the same problems, but we've gotten too involved the two party system.
"These are not partisan issues," Beasley said. "These are the kind of issues that impact families every single day. All of us deserve someone who is going to fight for the rights of everyone."
To learn more about Beasley's campaign, visit www.cheribeasley.com.
