The mountains of Western North Carolina offer plenty of seasonal attractions and opportunities for adventure. One of the most popular industries in the area is Christmas tree farms.
While traveling on many on both highways and backroads in Ashe County, rows of Christmas trees can be seen lining the sprawling hills.
Choose-and-cut season capitalizes on the family experience and the creation of memories by letting families come out to a farm and pick their own tree from the field while interacting with farmers.
Due to COVID-19, growers are taking safety precautions at farms. County extension offices have provided several thousand masks and cases of hand sanitizer to the farms in preparation for harvest season.
“The experience might be a little different because group events like hayrides and serve-yourself hot chocolate and other things that have an inherent safety risk may not be available on the farms as they have been in previous years,” said Dr. Jim Hamilton, County Extension Director in Watauga County about the 2020 tree season.
The Ashe County Christmas Tree Association lists 10 local farms that are open for Choose and Cut in 2020.
Typically, Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest for Choose and Cut sales, but Hamilton anticipates that this year, more tree buyers may come early to avoid crowds.
In addition, some farmers will offer pre-ordering and pickup of Christmas trees, Hamilton said. Hamilton advised those trying to avoid crowds to call ahead to a specific farm and to come on a weekday if possible.
For more information about Ashe County Choose and Cut, visit www.ashecountychristmastrees.com or call (336) 846-5850.
