Raleigh — The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Examiners announced its approval of 27 individuals for CPA licensure on Dec. 16, among them is Susan Mary Chrest of West Jefferson.
North Carolina currently has 22,021 CPAs with active licenses.
An applicant for licensure is required to pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy education, work experience and moral character requirements of the Board.
A CPA licensed to practice in NC must renew his or her license annually and complete at least 40 hours of continuing professional education each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.