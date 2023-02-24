Chris Austin Scholarship recipients

Front row: Natalia Perez-Brasil, Christel Benge, and Janielis Robles Alvarado

Back row: Dr. Jeff Cox, WCC president, Dylan Black, Logan Bowlin, Wesley Whitson, Festival director.

Not pictured: Kimberly Ailon-Ailon, Jonathan Anderson, Victoria Crews, Mason Foster, Helen Huezo, McKenzie Johnson, Gabriela Limon-Savalos, Heather May, Sierra Mullis, Katherine Nichols, Amber Pruitt, Miranda Ramirez, Emma Shue, Jessica Snider, Denise Torres, and Dawn Winebarger.

 Photo courtesy of Wilkes Community College

