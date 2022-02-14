WEST JEFFERSON — Senior, Chris Tomko has been selected by Mr. Walter Pugh as CTE student of the month for January, 2022.
Tomko is an excellent student in Carpentry 3 Honors and Electrical Trades 2 Honors. He works hard on assignments and has a love for the building trades. He is willing to help other students that are struggling in the classroom and shop and has an ability to take responsibility for his work.
ACHS would like to extend their thanks to Rick Woodie, Parker Tie and DeWalt for this wonderful opportunity for the students at Ashe County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.