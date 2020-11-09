DEEP GAP — Hidden Happiness Bee Farm has opened its Beeville Seasonal Christmas Shop at its 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road location.
“What a great way to start and end a visit to the High Country! We’ve got old-fashioned sweets (licorice, hard-candies and taffy) in barrels. You can purchase Christmas ornaments made by local craftsmen right off our tree. And an ongoing inventory of locally-themed gift baskets can be purchased in-store and even shipped across the U.S.,” says H.S. Greene, who opened the Hidden Happiness Store in 2019.
“The kids will love a visit to Hidden Happiness Bee Farm for the holidays! There is an observation hive right in the store, and the entire family will enjoy watching the magic of nature as the Beeville worker bees ready their hive for the winter.”
Hidden Happiness is located right off U.S. Highway 421, midway between Wilkesboro and Boone. The Deep Gap location is uniquely situated to act as a visitor center to greet travelers heading into West Jefferson and Blowing Rock. Coffee and honey samples are complimentary, and drinks and snacks are also available in the store.
As visitors head back southeast on 421, they can pick up woodcrafts, gift baskets, toys and locally sourced honey to take back home. Store hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with special 2 p.m. to 6 p.m holiday hours on Sunday from now until Christmas. Buses and RVs are welcome and a circular driveway is available for ease in maneuvering these larger vehicles.
Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is the primary provider of woodware, hive health supplements and honey extraction equipment and supplies for the High Country, serving Wilkes, Ashe, Watauga and surrounding counties. In addition, the farm offers ongoing training and support for beekeepers at all levels. To find out more, visit www.hiddenhappinessbeefarms.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.