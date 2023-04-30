WEST JEFFERSON - If you long for warm summer nights, a cool mountain breeze, and non-stop entertainment, the Christmas In July festival is the place to be. A large professional stage in the middle of Downtown West Jefferson will be the focal point of the festival beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, following the opening ceremony at 5 p.m.
Steve Lewis, Eric Hardin, Randy Greer, and Josh Scott will kick off the entertainment. This local band will surely delight the crowd with their talent and crowd-pleasing selections. featuring Steve Lewis, national banjo champion, Eric Hardin on guitar, Josh Hardin on Bass, and Randy Greer, known as an expert mandolinist. These musicians all call Ashe County home and have performed regionally and nationally. Traditional bluegrass music with nods to old-time, folk, gospel, and newer contemporary bluegrass will be part of the repertoire.
Food vendors will open Friday evening, so bring the family for dinner and enjoy the entertainment. Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will take the stage at 7 p.m. Growing up in Deep Gap just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on, yet boldly write original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time and Americana.
Then at 8:30, get your dance shoes on, and if you love Beach music, plan to shag in the street while the Special Occasion Band entertains. For over 20 years, Special Occasion Band has entertained young and old all over the Carolinas. Come and make this occasion one to remember, as this band always aims to please and play a song that will bring back special memories.
The entertainment for Saturday begins at 10 a.m., beginning with Jeff Little Trio. Jeff will mesmerize the crowd with his fast work on the ivories. He plays with a distinctive two-handed style influenced by the mountain flat-picked guitar tradition and regional musicians like Doc Watson.
Tim Elliott, described as a genuine rising country star, has Ashe County roots and will bring his band for a special appearance starting at 11:45 a.m. Tim started his touring business from the ground up. He performs in Nashville, Myrtle Beach, and venues across the Southeast. Tim is a powerhouse singer, and Christmas in July is honored to have Tim and his band perform for the first time at this year’s festival.
Wayne Henderson & Friends will follow Tim Elliott. Wayne is always a local favorite with his stories and playing. His finger-picking guitar playing has been enjoyed at Carnegie Hall and across the globe. Herb Key often joins Wayne and is also a favorite. Herb Key grew up in a musical family in Wilkes County, and he has played music for most of his life, spending more than 30 years making, repairing, and restoring instruments.
The Lucky Strikes Orchestra will be the closing act and plan to perform a variety of Motown, Beach, Swing, and Classic Rock. For over a decade, Lucky Strikes have delighted and entertained audiences in western North Carolina with their unique brand of fun, upbeat, danceable music and humor. From Motown, Beach, and Swing, to Classic Rock-n-Roll 50s-80s, their timeless playlist appeals to the young and the young at heart.
When Christmas In July opens on June 30, 2023, it marks its 35th year for Ashe County’s longest-running festival. The festival received the “Finest Festival” designation by Carolina Country magazine in 2022 and reinvented its footprint last year, moving to Jefferson Avenue in Downtown West Jefferson. This year, it promises to be one to remember.
The Christmas in July Festival celebrates the Christmas tree industry and mountain heritage with arts, crafts, and local entertainers representative of the region. The Christmas in July Festival is a non-profit organization whose Board of Directors and committee members are unpaid volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to host a fun, safe, family-friendly event for the entire community and those visiting Ashe County.
For more information and updates on the festival, follow the event on Facebook at Christmas In July Festival or visit www.christmasinjulyfestival.com to learn more about the music lineup, food vendors, fun, and festivities planned. Plan to visit Downtown West Jefferson on June 30 and July 1.
