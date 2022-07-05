WEST JEFFERSON — After two years of waiting, residents of Ashe County, as well as returning visitors, got to walk the streets of downtown West Jefferson once again as the 2022 Christmas in July Festival was set off.
Back in January of this year, the festival organizers announced that the event would be coming back after having to shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On July 1, the event began at 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony. Connie Hardison sang the National Anthem, followed by the Ashe County Veterans Color Guard and the presentation of a new mural celebrating Ashe County Christmas trees.
On the main stage right in the heart of downtown, a lineup of talent entertained guests as they made their way through the streets. First up was the Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band, followed by the Tray Wellington Band and the Lucky Strikes.
The second day of the festival began at 9 a.m., July 2. Food vendors were set up in the small parking lot just beside the Hobby Barn, offering an array of goodies including funnel cakes, ice cold lemonade, chicken on a stick, gyros and more.
Craft vendors were set up around the block, heading down towards the Ashe County Arts Council and up to the Old Hotel in addition to main street. Goodies ranging from pet toys to the perfect antique were on display as festival-goers roamed the streets.
In entertainment, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, Eric Hardin, Josh Scott, and Steve Lewis, Wayne Henderson and Friends, the Jeff Little Trio, Taylon Hope and the Special Occasion Band all made their way to the stage during the day.
The Christmas in July Festival was made possible by an all-volunteer board, festival volunteers and sponsors. 2022 Christmas in July Festival Sponsors include: Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Pepper Bottling Company, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson TDA, Mountain Aire Golf Course, Skyline/SkyBest, Dr. Tim Rector, Parker Electric Service, Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Civic Center, Ashe County Cheese, Ashe Post & Times, WKSK, Blue Ridge Energy, LifeStore Bank & Insurance, The Tavern, Skyline National Bank, Ashley Hardwood Flooring and Carolina Grading & Utilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.