HIGH COUNTRY — Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, giving High Country inhabitants an extra hour of sleep and a little more morning sunshine until March.
Clocks sprang forward an hour March 10, and will spring forward again March 8, 2020 at 2 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.