The Ashe County community is invited to help celebrate Larry Rhodes as he retires after more than 20 years of public service as a Commissioner and active contributor to a variety of local and regional organizations.
First elected to the Board of Commissioners in 1998, Rhodes has “not only been an ambassador for Ashe County, but a dedicated servant to the people of (the) county, along with helping northwest North Carolina to maintain a vital presence in our state,” said former Ashe County Manager Dan McMillan.
A career of 22 years in government can cover a wide range of changes. Ashe County has endured disasters, manufacturing loss, growth in its schools and increases in its population.
Over the past two decades, the board of commissioners has met these changes with the development of new infrastructure, with Rhodes consistently contributing to such efforts.
“Over many years, Mr. Rhodes has exhibited the upmost love to do the right thing for Ashe County,” said Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell.
In 2006, the BOC moved to change the landscape of the courthouse complex by building a modern law enforcement center which would include space for the sheriff’s office, a dispatch center and a jail that would replace the 17-bed facility built during the 1970s.
The Law Enforcement Center built by Vannoy Construction and dedicated in 2010. The facility can hold up to 160 inmates. The design for the jail was such that can it hold local inmates as well as inmates in the State Misdemeanor Confinement Program, generating revenue for the county.
The Ashe County Library broke ground in May 2008 on the expansion of the library in West Jefferson. This expansion added to the original building constructed in 1977, and the new expansion was designed to meet the needs of a growing county.
Rhodes served on the library board from 1998-2006 and has continued to be a strong supporter both personally and as a commissioner.
He served on the Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees from 1996-2011.
Chris Robinson, Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Education and Ashe Campus, said Rhodes’s contributions were founded on experience and research, adding that Larry Rhodes “always wanted what was best for Ashe County and her citizens without regard to the politics or his personal gain, (exemplifying) a servant leader.”
As plant manager for Sara Lee/Hanes in Ashe County, Rhodes recognized the importance of a strong community college that offered workforce training to maintain a highly effective local workforce.
The BOC has remained committed to WCC and workforce development, as displayed by the board’s support for the current expansion to the Ashe Campus of Wilkes Community College. The expansion will serve not only serve as a hub for workforce development training but also expand the existing Ashe Early College at WCC.
During his tenure, Rhodes has also advocated for the arts and the Ashe County Arts Council.
At the recognition of the Art’s Council’s 30th anniversary in 2007, Rhodes said, “The Ashe County Arts Council has made a tremendous impact in the county and the beauty of it all is that they provide activities and opportunities for artist and patrons of all ages.”
The BOC and Commissioner Rhodes have been supportive of the arts, providing annual support to the Ashe County Arts Council and Ashe County Civic Center through local occupancy revenue.
In 22 years, Ashe County has seen many changes to its economy and in response has been adaptive and resourceful.
While manufacturing has taken a hit, with many jobs moving off shore, Ashe County has fought to remain competitive and keep those jobs local. The BOC has worked hard to expand employers like GE Aviation and American Emergency Vehicles, who have found ways to add area jobs. GE Aviation has brought well- paying jobs to West Jefferson, despite recent setbacks related to COVID-19.
While the board has seen growth in the local economy, this has not always been the case. In 2013, the County was disappointed to see Gates Manufacturing shuttering its doors for good in July of that year.
Commissioner Rhodes expressed his shock at the time, saying “It will be a tremendous loss to the county.”
More recently, the BOC has moved forward to expand manufacturing in the mountains by purchasing land that adjoins the Ashe County Industrial Park.
Once developed, this expansion will bring new jobs to the county in high-tech manufacturing, continuing the county’s efforts to provide local professional opportunities and foster economic development.
Upon his retirement in December, Rhodes leaves behind a legacy that mirrors these goals.
Dr. Michael Lea, pastor to Mr. Rhodes at First Baptist Church of West Jefferson, noted that serving in any political position for more than two decades is an impressive accomplishment that “says a lot about Larry’s character, integrity, dependability, and the trust he has earned as a dedicated leader in our community.”
A recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in October 2016, Larry Rhodes has served tirelessly as a public servant and advocate for Ashe County, as well as a good friend and neighbor.
