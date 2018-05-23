JEFFERSON — Mount Jefferson Child Development Center will lease 6,178 square-feet in Ashe County’s Family Central at a rate of $7.32 per-square-foot after negotiating a price with County Manager Sam Yearick and being approved by the Ashe County Board of Commissioners.
The rate per-square-foot was negotiated down from the original county proposed rate of $9.15, equalling an annual cost of $57,390.90. Under the negotiated rate the annual cost of rent will be $41,464.35.
In the May 7 meeting of the commissioners, MJCDC said they could not afford the original price, stating they would like to spend under $30,000 a year on temporary housing.
As part of the negotiated rate, MJCDC will have to clean the space, move themselves in, and install two new restrooms in the rented spaces at their own expense in order to meet child care requirements set forth by the state of North Carolina.
Other meeting items
May was declared as Foster Parent Appreciation Month in Ashe County. Previously President Donald Trump and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed proclamations declaring the month in appreciation of foster parents.
The board voted unanimously to extend state maintenance by 0.48 miles on Hidden Valley Road.
The board also agreed to consider providing $10,000 in funding to Ashe Developmental Day School to cover the cost of repainting the outside of its county owned building. The board will take the funding request under consideration during their budget workshop.
Ashe Middle School School Resource Officer Justin Manganelli was appointed to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.