JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting with the Ashe County Board of Education on Monday, July 25, in the second floor conference room at the Ashe County Courthouse.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the budget for the new middle school.
Those present were Chair Todd McNeill, Jonathan Jordan, Chuck Olive, Jerry Powers, Board of Education members Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Chair Josh Roten over phone call, Owner Representative Allison Kemp-Sullivan, CMR Vannoy Construction and County Manager Adam Stumb.
To begin, Cox gave a summary of their previous meeting with architects Clark Nexsen.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Cox. “The more we look at it, we see that in 2015, you all started these discussions and here we are, ready to get going. I really do feel like we are in a good place as far as being able to finish the new middle school and make the progress necessary for the children in Ashe County. This will be an important piece for all of our kids.”
Last year, the board met with the Commissioners with the expectation that Larry Greene would have the designs needed for the school. However, they have since hired Clark Nexsen to design and construct the new middle school. In addition to new designs, the board has also planned to purchase a new piece of land for the school, adjacent to Ashe County High School. The land that was previously bought has since been found to have areas of wetland, which is unsuitable for the construction of the school.
Clark Nexsen has been meeting with both the BOE and BOC to come up with goals for the school and what they would like to see once the building is built.
In a July 6 meeting, the BOE met with Clark Nexsen to discuss planning, square footage and the predicted cost. At the meeting, Kemp-Sullivan announced that with everything wanted and needed for the project, the cost would total around $95 million, higher than the initial $63 million they had planned on.
“With supply chain issues and COVID and other crazy situations beyond our control, that initial estimate was based on incomplete drawings that were never finished and we knew that we would have to come back to the Commissioners with a new cost associated with the middle school,” said Cox. “I think, as you all know, in partnership, we wrote the Needs Based Public School grants so we turned our initial $15 million into $40 million, based on new construction and a 5% match. These costs are just estimates, based on the expertise of our partners at Vannoy, Allison and our architect and their experiences. This is also based on what we have done to look at comparisons between what a traditional middle school of this size would be based on from the state, Larry Greene’s initial drawings, what our wish list was and what we’ve been able to narrow that down to.”
The BOE and Clark Nexsen created a spreadsheet including the above plans, stating the square footage of each room. The state recommends around 162,000 square feet. The wishlist from the BOE totaled to more than 200,000 square feet and with recent planning, they have gotten down to just more than 168,000 square feet.
These plans do not include an auditorium, as proposed in the July 6 meeting. They do include an auxiliary gym, a weight room, and 13,300 square feet per grade level in classrooms and collaborative spaces. All of the other aspects include administration offices, restrooms, a cafeteria and everything needed for a standard school.
“We’ve looked into everything from how to utilize spaces differently within the school to what our needs are,” said Cox. “Everybody would love to have an auditorium, but we made a hard choice to utilize other space, especially if this building is built next to the high school, which has auditorium space as well as the Civic Center. We knew we could not have everything we wanted in our designs.”
Commissioner Powers said that he wants to make sure that the new building is maintained for years to come since the current middle school, which was completed in 1965, has deteriorated.
The question on why they couldn’t renovate the current building was also addressed and Cox and Kemp-Sullivan both stated that they would lose the $40 million in grant money, which would not be able to be utilized as the grants are specifically for a new building.
“There are a whole host of reasons why this idea was abandoned,” said Cox. “A large part of that was cost, the water system is grandfathered and that would be a significant need. We also don’t have resources to house the children while renovations are being done. There’s not a whole lot of space to put trailers to accommodate our children. And of course, we would lost the $40 million.”
They also discussed how prices have increased significantly since 2008.
“I’m hoping that, despite the steep incline, prices will go down,” said Powers. “I think it’s just as likely to go back down as it is to go up.”
“With the recession, we may not see a huge drop in savings on equipment and materials but we may see it the labor portion,” said Mike Kesterson with Vannoy Construction.
With the plans, costs and recent changes made during the meeting, the cost of the school is predicted at $95 million, meaning that $40 million will come from grants and up to $50 million will come from the county. However, this number is not set in stone. In order to begin designs and bidding, Clark Nexsen needs a proposed budget for planning purposes.
“We got hit with the $63 million last spring,” said Jordan. “We went to bat for that money. It turns out we have all of these problems with land and designs and now we are looking at $95. Maybe we need to wait.”
Kemp-Sullivan said that if they choose to wait on planning, it will cause problems in design and bidding.
“We hope it’s not going to cost us that much, but we have a plan for what is current reality so our architect can move forward with designs and we can but on hard hats and dig into the ground,” said Cox. “We need to get this project started because if not, we don’t know that it’s going to be next year.”
“If we get the green light today, Clark Nexsen has a year plus of design,” said Kesterson. “Once we get more into it, there are strategies where we can bid out early packages and whatnot. There’s a lot of due diligence and work that needs to happen right now.”
The commissioners and BOE came to an agreement to further plan on the square footage to lower the cost to $90 million. They made a motion to commit to up to $50 million for planning purposes.
Clark Nexsen will now take these plans to work on designs.
