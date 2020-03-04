JEFFERSON — The BOC met in regular session on March 2 in the Commission Meeting Room at Ashe County Courthouse to hear requests for two solid waste franchises and a memorandum of understanding for after school programs.
Michael Johnson of Lansing owns a full-service company called High Country Home Services, LLC and wants to include a waste pickup in the county as well.
Although he said he has not had experience with this particular service, he does have experience working at a landfill and operating the machinery.
He is also willing to provide educational services to schoolchildren.
Jason Barker, owns Steadfast Property Services, LLC, which does landscaping and handyman work.
“I want to add trash to the list. I think there’s a big need for it,” Barker said.
He is prepared to offer recycling services which would include incentives. One idea he had was to put QR Codes in the trash bins and every month they would randomly scan the code and it would send an email to the owner saying they won a gift card.
“It’s been shown in other counties that it really changes things, it can change it up to 30 percent of how much people recycle,” Barker said.
Both Johnson and Barker will complete their second readings at the meeting on March 16 before the BOC will vote for approval.
Travis Birdsell, county extension director and agent for agriculture, gave an update on after-school care.
Birdsell stated that the MOU, as presented needs to be tabled and reassessed.
At the end of the school year, Cooperative Extension will no longer be operating the after-school program in Ashe County.
“We have been operating it for a very long time, but we no longer have the internal support structure from our governing agencies to run this the way that it needs to be run,” Birdsell said.
He said that they have been working as a group collectively, along with Chairman Todd McNeill and Commissioner Larry Dix and want to make sure that services continue to be provided at the best capability for the children.
“It gives kids a safe place where they can get a snack, they can get enrichment and their parents don’t have to worry about where they are,” Birdsell said. “Their parents can also go and work out in our own community.”
Birdsell also said that they had identified Communities in Schools of Northwest North Carolina as a potential new provider. As of last Friday, they will not be pursuing that path with CIS being the operating agency.
All entities listed on the MOU will continue to work together and Birdsell believes they will continue to work with the school system on a new plan for parents to provide quality care to their children.
“I want to thank the school board and (Superintendent Phyllis Yates) for meeting and working hard to make this happen and I am very hopeful that something will be put in place soon,” Dix said. “We recognize and understand the critical need for after school care in this county to the hundreds of parents that count on it.”
The next regular meeting of the BOC will be March 16.
