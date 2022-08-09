WEST JEFFERSON — During the week of July 24, areas across the US were hit with torrential downpours and devastating floods. Eastern Kentucky was hit hard, leaving many without homes, belongings and even loved ones.
Eric Gilley, an Ashe County local, knew he wanted to help, so he reached out to Pastor Steve Ashley, friend and neighbor, and asked if they could start gathering donations into a tractor trailer to send to those in need.
By Monday, Aug. 1, Gilley had gotten a 53’ trailer ready for donations just across from Village Inn in West Jefferson. Gaining Ground Ministries encouraged the community to donate anything they could with items such as pet food, large heavy duty trash cans, personal hygiene items, gloves and cleaners, buckets, heavy duty trash bags, bottled water, canned food and more.
People from across the county came to the trailer to give their donations and by Wednesday, Aug. 3, the first trailer was filled. Gilley then supplied another 53’ foot trailer, hoping to have it filled by Saturday morning, Aug. 6, before he and his colleagues made the drive to Breathitt County, Ky.
By Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, the second trailer was filled along with a smaller 20’ enclosed trailer.
“The rest was history,” said Ashely.
Ashley and his father, Rick, had worked with Gilley in the past to send a trailer to West Virginia flood victims.
“Where we took the supplies is where my grandparents, Paul and Ruth Ashley, served at Mt. Carmel Christian High school as a mechanic and cafeteria worker. My dad, Rick, graduated from there and the Ashley’s still have friends there in Vancleve, Ky, which is where we took the supplies to. Dad is still over there helping to distribute the supplies and he is also assessing a few homes that we can help with cleaning out mid and debris over the next several months.”
The trailer arrived on Saturday, Aug. 6, and with the rainy, muddy and humid conditions. After unloading the truck, Gilley suffered a mild heart attack. According to Ashley, Gilley is now back home in Ashe County and is doing well.
At the donation site, volunteers stated that Gilley deserved all the credit in the world for his hard work.
“This is something we’ve done before,” said Gilley. “It’s a lot to do, but we know we’re helping people out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.