The board of advisors of the Ashe County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Ashe County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund and the Daniel Lee “Dan” Eldreth Memorial Endowment, the Melinda Hamrick Children's Fund Endowment, and the Virginia S. Hunt Fund for the Care of Animals. Grants typically range from $500 to $1,000.
Applications are available beginning Friday, March 4. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, April 5 at noon.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Ashe County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).
“These grants provide an opportunity for our nonprofits to grow their local impact,” said Linda Slade, board president. “Their work makes Ashe County stronger and we’re honored to support them.”
For further information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or (828) 772-1886.
About the Ashe County Community Foundation
The Ashe County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The ACCF was founded in 1995 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Ashe County.
The ACCF board advises the Ashe Community Advancement Fund, the Daniel Lee “Dan” Eldreth Memorial Endowment, the Melinda Hamrick Children's Fund Endowment, and the Virginia S. Hunt Fund for the Care of Animals to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members in live and work in Ashe County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Slade, board members include Deeanna Burleson (secretary/treasurer), Karen Powell (grants chair),Shawn Horton, Laura McPherson, Marc Payne, Diane Schaffer, Jason Sutherland, and Christina Wagoner.
The Ashe County Community Foundation, through NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Ashe County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
