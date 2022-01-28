LENOIR – Ashe County citizens will benefit from seven grants worth $24,000 awarded recently to local helping agencies from Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation for the 2021 grant cycle.
The grants are examples of why the cooperative established the Members Foundation in 2007 to support the work of community organizations providing services that improve the quality of life for the cooperative’s members. Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded over $1.4 million in community grants. Projects in the areas of health, wellness, education, youth, and economic and community development are the Foundation’s priorities for support.
A grand total of $142,510 was awarded to 23 different organizations across the Blue Ridge service area for the 2021 grant cycle. Local Ashe County agencies receiving grant awards include:
Ashe Food Pantry, Inc. - $5,000 to aid in providing several hundred holiday food boxes distributed from Ashe Food Pantry, Operation Backup and Mountaineer Pantry;
Ashe Memorial Hospital, Inc. - $5,000 to provide aid for uninsured and underinsured patients with free medication to citizens in the county;
Ashe Really Cares - $3,000 to assist in the purchase of healthy and nutritious food, along with a cooler to preserve the food for longer periods of time;
Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts - $2,500 to support the promotion of cultural arts and skills in the Southern Appalachian region through classes in pottery, weaving, knitting, and more;
Museum of Ashe County History - $2,500 to help reconstruct log cabins that have been donated to the museum;
Appalachian Foster Grandparents Pro - $5,000 to provide meals and travel monies to low-income senior citizen volunteers;
Wilkes Circles of Care – $1,000 support the goal of reducing poverty and breaking the cycle of generational poverty.
During 2021, the Foundation also provided crisis funding assistance to more than 990 Blue Ridge Energy members in need of emergency help to pay their electric and fuel bills. While crisis assistance is funded by the Foundation, local helping agencies evaluate needs and determine who qualifies for assistance.
Funding for Foundation grants and crisis assistance comes from members participating in Blue Ridge Energy’s Operation Round Up® and Operation Round Up Plus® programs as well as annual contributions from profits of the cooperative’s subsidiaries, Blue Ridge Energy, LLC and RidgeLink. Over 25,000 members are either rounding up their monthly electric bill with Operation Round Up or adding a dollar or more with Operation Round Up Plus. Members also contribute by donating some or all of their annual capital credits.
Anyone with questions about the Foundation, or agencies interested in applying for grants, may contact Tasha Rountree, director of community relations, at 828-759-8994 or trountree@blueridgeenergy.com.
Blue Ridge Energy is a cooperative utility serving some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties. For more information, visit www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
