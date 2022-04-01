BOONE — The 21st Diversity Celebration at Appalachian State University will take place Tuesday through Thursday, April 5-7. More than 25 events will take place over three days, celebrating diverse perspectives, cultures and values.
App State students, faculty, staff, K-12 schools and local community members are invited to the events. Storytelling is a focus for this year’s celebration, and featured events include the following:
- Storytelling Through Dance, Tuesday, April 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Plemmons Student Union, Parkway Ballroom (420)
- Concert with Weston Estate, Tuesday, April 5, 8-9:30 p.m., Legends
- Storytelling Workshop with Ray Christian, Wednesday, April 6, 4-5 p.m., Plemmons Student Union, Rough Ridge (415)
- Dinner and Storytelling with Ray Christian, Wednesday, April 6, 5:30-7 p.m., Plemmons Student Union, Parkway Ballroom (420)
- Diversity Celebration Festival, Thursday, April 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sanford Mall
- Storytelling through Film Workshop with Dr. John Little, Thursday, April 7, 4-5 p.m., Plemmons Student Union, Rough Ridge (415)
- An Evening with Filmmaker Dr. John Little, Thursday, April 7, 6-8 p.m., Plemmons Student Union, Parkway Ballroom (420)
A full schedule of events can be viewed at diversity.appstate.edu/celebration/schedule. All events are free and open to the community. Parking is available in the Rivers Street parking deck before 5 p.m. and across campus after 5 p.m.
App State is committed to providing an inclusive experience for individuals with disabilities. If accommodations are needed in order to fully participate on the basis of a disability, contact the Office of Disability Resources (odr.appstate.edu or 828-262-3056).
