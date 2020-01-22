There was not an empty chair in sight as members of the community congregated at the Ashe County Arts Council to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20.
The evening of reflection and music began at 7 p.m. with an introduction by Becky Marsten to welcome both newcomers and those who regularly attend the event.
“We recognize that we live in a very special place, that our corner of the state is both beautiful and to some degree, isolated from the realities of the world. Except deep down, we know that’s not true,” Marsten said.
Marsten voiced the importance of coming together to remember the past, celebrate the present and dream of the future.
The invocation was given by the Rev. Dan Money of Bethany United Methodist Church.
“Lord we ask you to lead us away from any hatred that might hide in our hearts, God lead us away from ignorance, fear, racism, injustice or anything else that prevents us from being the community of love and tolerance that you want us to be,” said Money.
Diane Bryan led members of Cox’s Grove Baptist Church Choir and Community Voices as they performed two upbeat, spiritual musical numbers which engaged the audience by dancing and clapping along with them.
Local eighth-grader, Olivia Glover, and an arts council board member, Sharon Kasel, re-enacted an interview based on NPR interview, “Buying Freedom Through Dressmaking.”
Glover portrayed Elizabeth Keckley, who was a lesser known person during Abraham Lincoln’s presidency.
Keckley was born into slavery and later bought both her and her son’s freedom through her role a personal dressmaker and personal confidant to Mary Todd Lincoln.
“Elizabeth Keckley was one of many little known figures, who worked tirelessly to improve the plight of slaves, struggling to improve their lives following the years of slavery. Still, these quiet voices persevered and paved the way for more prominent figures who would carry on the fight for equality,” Kasel read.
Executive arts council director Jeff Fissel introduced Mike Wiley to address the audience with his speech, “We Could be Heroes.”
Wiley, who typically portrays a historical figure such as Henry “Box” Brown, decided not to portray somebody else but instead share his personal story.
“I feel that in telling this story to you all tonight, in my own way, I’m helping to continue the story and the hope of what the poor people’s campaign was all about,” Wiley said.
He sprinkled humor throughout the stories of the difficulties and disappointments he faced during his childhood, from being rejected from landing a role in “Alice in Wonderland” to not being able to afford the Sunday paper.
Wiley shared the importance of teachable moments, the ability to step outside of comfort zones and being accepting of the differences in others.
“I learned at a very young age that you had to be prepared to stand up for what you believed in,” Wiley said.
He shared his story about how one teacher showed him where he belonged by asking him if to play the role of Abraham Lincoln in the school play in sixth grade. It was the teacher’s faith and his ability to see his potential that allowed this revelation to occur.
Through sharing his stories, he believes that he is giving his audience the opportunity to show someone else that there is a place for them.
“Organizations like the Ashe County Arts Council, public schools — these are places and organizations that are showing young people that they can have something else in their hands other than a gun. Talking about paint brushes here, talking about film cameras here, talking about play scripts. It’s giving young people of all colors, a place and a road that doesn’t end at the courthouse,” Wiley said.
Wiley emphasized that there is a place for everybody. He also shared that the title of his speech comes from the song “Heroes” by David Bowie.
“So, though David Bowie did not write these lyrics, I still embrace them and that is ‘I won’t be queen and you won’t be king, but we can be heroes’, we can show somebody that there is a place for them,” Wiley said.
Wiley received a standing ovation from the audience following his speech.
The evening of celebration ended with all present rising to their feet and belting out the words of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ along to the piano, which was played by Diane Bryan.
