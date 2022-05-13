DEEP GAP – Deep Gap local Clinton Triplett is trying to rally the community to renovate Rock View Baptist Church.
The current building for Rock View Baptist Church is located near Powder Horn Mountain and was built in November of 1950, the year Triplett was born. The original church sat below the bank of the nearby creek and was moved after the construction of Elk Creek Road.
Triplett said that the church was once full every weekend for Saturday and Sunday services, but now he said the building has not held a formal worship for more than three years. Prior to the last service, attendance and the integrity of the building was fading.
“I have been associated with this church for all my life … At this church, time passed. You used to have to come early or you didn’t get a seat. They used to have to bring chairs in and place them down the aisle and along the sides of the room to accommodate people,” said Triplett. “Time changes. Pastors change. It just went down.”
The monthly bills for the church are being paid by a longtime congregation member, Triplett said. He said the church was a part of the lives of many community members, including his parents who went on their first date walking home from the church’s original building.
“It breaks my heart to see it deteriorate because it’s been here all my life,” said Triplett.
Triplett has spoken with lawyers and contractors to move forward with renovating the building. He said his priorities are to replace the roof and necessary ceiling tiles, restore the gutter system, repair the interior, and deep clean the in and outside of the building.
Triplett is meeting with community church groups to discuss receiving financial support in addition to volunteers, but is open to any help.
Following the repair of the church, services can proceed at the church. Triplett said he felt drawn to renovate the church after surviving a medical emergency.
“God has laid this on me and I’m not doing this for me or my name, I am doing this for God,” said Triplett. “Not Clinton, but God, because if it wasn’t for God I wouldn’t be sitting here.”
For more information or to offer assistance, Triplett can be reached at (828) 264-3318 during the day.
