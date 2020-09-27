On Saturday, Sept. 26, Beth Sorrell, who is in the running for a seat on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners completed canvassing for her campaign via bicycle. Sorrell and a few others visited voters in the Crumpler area. Pictured are Doug Blackford, Martha Cutler, Beth Sorrell, Terri Dale and Steve Panella.
