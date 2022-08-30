Joseph Kesserling, along with wife Bryanna, daughters Hannah and Lydia and chamber members, Sheriff B. Phil Howell, town officials, friends and family, cuts the ribbon for Car Rentals of West Jefferson.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
A red Mustang GT automatic is one of the cars available for rent.
WEST JEFFERSON — Car Rentals of West Jefferson was officially welcomed to Ashe County on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber held a special ribbon cutting for the business along with chamber members, town and county officials and friends and family.
Joseph Kesserling, former manager of the Holiday Inn Express in West Jefferson, recently opened his car rental business where he offers two cars.
“While working at the hotel, I figured that Ashe County needed some sort of transportation system,” said Kesserling. “So I have two vehicles, one is a Mustang convertible automatic and the other is a BMW manual. I’m not sure when I will introduce more cars onto the market, but once these two get on the road, I will be able to add more.”
One car is a red Mustang GT and the other is a BMW Z4 sports convertible.
When renting a car, there is no mileage limit. However, the vehicle must stay within the county limits when being driven.
According to Kesserling, he is unsure how much his daily rentals will cost, but he is looking within the $200 range. So far, the business has received one rental.
After each rental, the car will be swept and cleaned as it gets ready to head back onto the road. A GPS tracking system allows the owner to make sure the vehicle stays within the county lines.
Kitty Honeycutt, director of the Chamber, suggested that Kesserling look into partnering with the Ashe County Airport as many will fly into the county and stay for a few hours before heading back into the sky.
Car Rentals of West Jefferson can be contacted at (336) 467-8885. You can either request to have the car brought into downtown or you can pick the car up at the Holiday Inn Express.
