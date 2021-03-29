WEST JEFFERSON — On March 26, the teachers and staff from Ashe County Schools held a remote learning day as those who participated became eligible for their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The Ashe County Arts Council partnered with ACS and AppHealthCare for another mass vaccination clinic, holding about 850 first and second dose appointments for not only staff, but community members as well.
The parking lot to the Civic Center had been filled to the brim as the event began at 9:30 a.m., filling back up after a short break at 1 p.m. At least 350 teachers and staff who received the first dose on Feb. 26 were among those also receiving their next dose and those experiencing the vaccination for the first time.
Executive Director of the Arts Council Jeff Fissel said that the volunteers for the event have made way for a smooth clinic, much like the first. The stage had been set up for 13 vaccination stations and once the shots were put into arms, the individuals were then asked to wait for about 15 minutes before leaving.
“There were 500 appointments just this morning,” said Fissel. “The health department has done an excellent job and we have great volunteers. Everything has gone as smoothly as it can.”
Volunteers brought by food and drinks to ensure the well-being of the health department staff, something Fissel said had been helpful in the process.
Dr. Eisa Cox, superintendent of ACS said that the event has created excitement throughout the community and among those who have been and will be vaccinated.
“With the first one, there was a lot of excitement and anticipation,” Cox said. “Today, people are coming in with a different perspective and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re especially excited to welcome back more students into the classroom on Monday, March 29 in middle and high school. This is a great way to begin that new adventure on Plan A.”
All three vaccinations, Pfizer, Moderna and the newly released Johnson & Johnson were available to those getting vaccinated.
According to Cox, some staff and community members who were unable to attend the first dose vaccination clinic were now able to receive their first dose or single dose.
“I’m excited that we have enough doses and are able to accommodate the requests of our community.”
Cox remarked on how those who are being vaccinated have been genuinely happy to receive a shot, something she hopes can continue as more vaccines become available.
