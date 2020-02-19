JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met on Feb. 17 in the third floor courtroom at Ashe County Courthouse to hear updates from Ashe County Library, Ashe County Health Department and the results of the 2019 audit report.
Suzanne Moore, county librarian presented a proposal for service plans for mobile library services in outlying areas of the county including Crumpler, Laurel Springs, Todd, Creston, Warrensville and Lansing.
Moore presented some highlighted comments from residents in those areas and what their needs are.
"In Peak Creek, seniors there remember book mobiles, but they recognize that children would need an introduction to how they work and they thought that would be very exciting for the children," Moore said.
One resident from Todd mentioned how a mobile library would bring an occasion to the community and help overcome isolation and loneliness.
"Bringing the library to you, again reinforces the reading, listening, viewing, technology and wi-fi that we could bring to those areas," Moore said.
She plans to receive a grant to purchase a Sprinter Van, which could be customized as a mobile library for a full-time outreach specialist to use to travel to communities.
Moore made a request for staffing to the BOC since they would like for the current-part time outreach specialist to be extended to a full-time position. As a result, the additional hours and benefits would increase their personnel budget by $18,880.
Moore plans to return to bring more updates to the board as they worked toward the goal of mobile library services.
They also would like to utilize volunteers in each community to assist at service locations.
She also reminded everyone of a Day in the District planned for Feb. 22.
Moore will present the library's goals for the remainder of the year at the event.
During this event, the library promotes its activities and resources to the public and county and state officials.
At 11 a.m. Rep. Ray Russell will read to the children; and Sheriff B. Phil Howell will read to children at 11:30 a.m.
The Friends of the Library will also be holding a Blood Drive downstairs.
Priscilla Norris, CPA, gave the 2019 Audit Presentation.
Norris shared that the county has an unmodified audit opinion, which means that financial statements are presented, in all material respects, in accordance with applicable financial reporting framework.
"There are no instances of over budgeting expenditures," Norris said. "Your general fund had an increase in fund balance of $355,811 for a total fund balance of $14.2 million. That's compared to an increase of $801,000 in the prior year," Norris read from the report.
Norris also shared that the Environmental Services Fund experienced an increase in net position of $268,671 and cash flow for this fund increased by $109,828.
Other findings in the report was that Ashe County had one federal grant program that was audited as a major program, which was Medicaid. Out of 90 cases tested, no compliance errors were found.
The audited financial statements presented for the County of Ashe are for the period beginning July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019.
These statements can be found in their entirety on Ashe County’s website at www.ashecountygov.com. They are located under the "Audit's" tab on the Finance Department's webpage.
"As always, the county's finance records are in excellent condition. And we would like to extend our appreciation to the finance team and everyone who has been so helpful in allowing us to put this audit together," Norris said.
The BOC also expressed how pleased they were with the results of the audit.
"I'm very proud in listening to our audit presentation with the financial standing our county is in. And like I say, I contribute a lot of that to our employees and also to the number of volunteers we have in this county who saved us many dollars a year,"Commissioner William Sands said. "We're very proud of that and the fact that we're the sixth lowest in tax rate in the state of North Carolina, that just says a lot."
The meeting was called to order at 9 a.m. by Chairman Todd McNeill.
Commissioner Paula Perry led the Pledge of Allegiance and Commissioner Larry Dix led the morning's prayer.
The morning's presentations began with Economic Development Director, Cathy Barr requesting the appropriation of funds for engineering services to develop the Industrial Park.
The purpose of the public hearing was to receive public comments on an economic development proposal to appropriate $48,000 for professional engineering services on the property adjacent to Ashe Services for the Aging.
There was no further discussion the BOC motioned 5-0 to approve Barr's request.
Jennifer Greene, Health Director at AppHealthCare, presented information from their annual report.
Greene shared that the current public health priorities are mental and behavioral health, substance use and misuse prevention and physical activity and nutrition.
In the past year, AppHealthCare has hired a second full-time behavioral health consultant and are now able to provide services in both Ashe and Alleghany counties 5 days a week.
They started implementing a questionnaire to address Screening, Brief intervention and Referral to Treatment for substance use of alcohol and other drugs.
There has also been a partnership formed with local domestic violence prevention agency to train staff and help enhance collaboration win intimate partner violence.
AppHealthCare staff responded to 249 total complaint investigations regarding environmental health. There were in Alleghany, 64 in Ashe and 166 in Watauga.
These complaints included septic system failures, lack of water in a facility, food contamination, facility concerns and follow-ups for other health concerns such as mold in a facility.
In 2019, the WIC and Nutrition team received the gold level for the 2019 Loving Support Award of Excellence. This award recognizes local WIC agencies that have exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support activities.
The report also included the amount of WIC dollars spent in local grocery stores for the year.
In Ashe County, $338,125.37 was spent.
AppHealthCare also provided an update on public health preparedness and response.
A trend they have found was that Hepatitis C-Chronic cases were almost four times higher in 2018 than they were in 2016.
Vector borne diseases continue to be of significance, especially Lyme Disease and STDs continue to be on the rise.
Greene also stated that the number one cause of death is heart disease, but cancer is another leading cause of death. The two are very close in terms of how many community members they affect.
Kevin Anderson and Toby Bennett of Ashe County Parks and Recreation shared that they now offer online registration for their sports leagues
Online registration can be completed by visiting their website at www.asheparks.com.
All registration information and payment will be due on the day of the draft for a child's respective sport.
A child will not be added to the draft pool until payment is received and parents have signed the waver form on the day of drafts.
"Being a parent myself I know how hectic daily life can be, so we just wanted to give people this other option," Anderson said.
Online registration is an alternative option which will be offered to ensure convenience for parents and people interested in Parks and Recreation leagues. The option to register in-person is still offered at their location at 626 Ashe Central School Road in Jefferson.
Following presentations, the BOC entered an executive session to discuss items on the Acquisition of Property, Personnel and Legal Issues pertaining to Opioid Litigation.
The next meeting of the BOC will be held on March 2 at Ashe County Courthouse.
