JEFFERSON — A number of Ashe County officials, board members and law enforcement were officially sworn in to office on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Ashe County Government Center.
With the election behind us, Ashe County officially welcomed new and former members into their respective offices.
Sheriff B. Phil Howell was sworn in and stated that he was thankful to have the opportunity to serve another term for the county.
“This is a special day, not just for me, but for everyone being sworn in,” said Howell.
For the Board of Education, returning members Dianne Eldreth and Polly Jones took the oath as well as newly elected member Janet Ward.
Mike Eldreth was the newcomer to the Board of Commissioners. He was sworn in along with returning Commissioners Todd McNeill and Chuck Olive.
Clerk of Superior Court Pam Barlow took oath once again after over 20 years of service.
Deaett Roten also renewed her oath as Register of Deeds.
A large number of deputies took part in the ceremony, swearing in and promising to protect the county to the best of their abilities. These deputies were Brian Blanco, Jacob Bledsoe, Tony Blevins, Cody Call, Kenneth Cox, Jennifer DeSpain, Curtis Elliot, Dusty Farmer, Joseph Francis, Christopher Greene, William Hicks, Chief Deputy Danny Houck, Brandon Howell, Lonnie Johnson, Randy Lewis, Justin Manganelli, James McClure, Scott Milam, Dalton Miller, Amanda Moss, Jacob Pruitt, Michael Reynolds, Neill Reynolds, Brandon Shatley, Allen Toliver, Anthony Upchurch, Zachary Vogler, Jeremy Williams, Brandon Wingler, Rachael Wood, Nicholas Johnson, Richard Miller, John Weaver, James Wilson, John Elledge, David Neaves and William Sands.
In addition to the deputies, members of the Ashe County Detention Center were also sworn in. These detention officers were George Bowlin, Bethany Brown, Dustin Burgess, Linda Carrow, Janett Castillo, Anna Cranford, Erica Gibson, Mark Goins, Zach Hudler, Heather Lesso, Jakob Neaves, Mark Phipps, James Testerman, Courtney Watson, Elijah Williams, Kelley Woods, Stacey Black and Gabrielle Testerman.
To round out the day, telecommunicators working in the ACSO 911 Dispatch Center were sworn in. These telecommunicators were Curtis Barker, Cody Dancy, Christopher Dollar, Earnest Eldreth, Brooklyn Greene, James Greer, Abigail McGuire, Keshea Roland, Zoe Shepherd, Janna Suttle and Whitney Ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.