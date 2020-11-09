JEFFERSON — The county's annual Veteran's Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on the steps of Ashe County Courthouse.
The event is open to the public and all are invited to attend.
Ashe County Veterans Service Officer Darryl Vaughn shared his plans for the event.
He will address the crowd first and anticipates speakers including County Librarian Suzanne Moore and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx to speak at the event. There are plans for cake and refreshments to be made available to attendees. After any speakers address the crowd, he plans to show a video that Ashe County Schools created to honor veterans.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, the traditional ceremonies typically observed by the county's schools will not be held.
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox said Michelle Keith, who serves as the Technology Technician at Mountain View Elementary School volunteered to lead efforts for the school system to honor veterans. Keith is working with Vaughn to contribute to the county's Veteran's Day event by putting together a video that will contain contributions from each school. Weather permitting, she will show the ACS Veteran's Day tribute video at the event using a screen, projector and laptop.
The video is planned to last approximately 30 to 35 minutes. If it is not possible for her to present the video at the event due to weather or other circumstances, other arrangements will be made.
According to Cox, the video will also be available online for those who are interested in watching.
"With all of the restrictions that we currently face for group gatherings, it was important for us to find a way to honor our veterans for their service and our freedom," Cox said.
