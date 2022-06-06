ASHE COUNTY — AppHealthCare recently released their monthly COVID-19 situation update for Ashe County, stating that cases have been on a slight rise during the week of May 26 to June 1.
Cases totaled at 69 during the week, up by 10 from the previous week. During the month third and 69 in the final week. With the new cases being reported, Ashe County remains with a low community level.
According to AppHealthCare, the FDA will be reviewing and discussing data from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on June 15 to determine whether or not children under the age of five will be eligible for a vaccination. Based on the recommendation from the FDA, the CDC will also need to recommend the vaccine's use for the younger population before it can be administered.
"We will wait to learn more as the data is reviewed and recommendations are made," said AppHealthCare. "We are preparing and planning to expand clinic hours in the evenings to allow additional opportunities for families to vaccinate their children."
Boosters are also now available for ages five and up if you have received your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer in the last five months or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last two months. For a list of local vaccine providers, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
As of June 3, 59 percent of Ashe's population is now vaccinated with at least one dose. The goal of 70 percent will be obtained with an additional 11 percent. 42 percent of the population remains unvaccinated.
Ages five to 11 are now 19 percent vaccinated, ages 12-17 are 32 percent vaccinated, ages 18-24 are at 53 percent, 25-49 are at 55 percent, ages 50-64 are 64 percent vaccinated, ages 65-74 are at 77 percent and ages 75 and up are 86 percent vaccinated.
AppHealthCare alone has administered 16,340 vaccines in Ashe County as of June 3.
Since the previous monthly update, one new death has been added to the death count, reaching a total of 79.
According to NCDHHS, 56 percent of North Carolina's population has been boosted with at least one booster. 77 percent of adults are vaccinated with at least one dose and 38 percent of children and teens are vaccinated with at least one dose.
At the time of publication, the Omicron variant has subsided since mid April. the BA.2 variant has been the top contributor in North Carolina with a 95.36 percent take over in the state during the month of may. Omicron's percentage has went down to 0.22.
During the week ending on May 28, 734 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals around North Carolina.
In the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition (THPC), there were 134 patients hospitalized as of May 28. Also as of May 28, 18 patients were in the ICU, four percent of patients were on a ventilator and 3.2 percent of those hospitalized were pediatric.
Globally, as of June 3,, there have been 528,816,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,294,969 deaths, reported to WHO. As of June 1, a total of 11,947,644,522 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic and how to protect yourselves and others, visit www.apphealthcare.com
