Hospitality House, a regional nonprofit homeless services agency, has taken precautions to continue services throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the pandemic continuing on, Hospitality House imposed many changes to continue with their housing assistance, hunger relief, and crisis assistance programs in a safe manner.
“We never closed for a minute,” said Todd Carter, the chief development director of the Hospitality House. “Since this whole thing began, there was no time for us to say, ‘well, let’s shut down for a couple days and figure things out’.”
Being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 is a requirement for working at Hospitality House, as well as weekly testing every Tuesday.
Hospitality House — which serves Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey — works alongside High Country Community Health to set up a booster clinic for residents and clients of Hospitality House. Between 65 to 70% of residents and clients have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Carter.
To contain any possible COVID-19 clusters, Hospitality House has used their family wing as a COVID-19 isolation ward. Each of the rooms has its own bathroom and staff members are able to deliver meals, check oxygen levels and temperature levels for residents who stay there with COVID-19.
Staff members dress in full personal protective equipment, including face shields, gloves and medical masks to attend to those who have COVID-19, according to Carter.
“It’s a trauma center,” Carter said. “Homelessness in itself is a trauma.”
Staff check the resident’s oxygen levels and temperature every two hours while they are in those rooms.
“Putting our staff who are not trained medical professionals in the position to provide services to folks who are experiencing COVID-19 has been a huge, huge challenge,” Carter said.
Many of Hospitality House’s clients have underlying health conditions that make it even more important to practice safety with COVID-19.
“So it’s always been about life and death decisions for us. Whether that’s bringing somebody in from the cold or protecting them from the Coronavirus,” Carter said.
Hospitality House has also made adjustments to minimize contact to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Most of the hunger relief services have been relocated to their front porch to provide clients with a walk-up self-service.
Using only medical masks is another way that Hospitality House is practicing safety when it comes to the pandemic.
“We’re spending a ton of money purchasing masks that are N95 or KN95,” Carter said.
After receiving a federal grant last year, Hospitality House was able to purchase a building to house many of their offices, including homeless prevention and diversion and their mental health facilities. The new building is located at 160 Den Mac Dr. in Boone, which is right next to Hatchet Coffee.
High Country Health and AppHealthCare have worked closely alongside Hospitality House to assist them with the testing and vaccinations they need, as well as involving them in community conversations and updates throughout the pandemic, according to Carter.
“We’re doing well. We are persevering. And we’re showing the resilience that so many of our clients often have to show,” Carter said.
For information on how to donate to Hospitality House, visit www.hosphouse.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.