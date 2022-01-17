BOONE — The winter storm and the COVID-19 surge has created more difficulties for an already exhausted Appalachian Regional Healthcare System staff.
Rob Hudspeth, ARHS senior vice president for system advancement, said as of Jan. 17, 22 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with only two of them vaccinated. Two people are on a ventilator, Hudspeth said. There have been 93 deaths at Watauga Medical Center with 85 deaths among those who are not vaccinated.
“Although vaccines weren’t widely available until 2021, the majority of those who have lost their lives were also unvaccinated,” ARHS stated on Facebook on Jan. 11. “We can see from these numbers is that vaccination is reducing the chances that people will be hospitalized or lose their lives due to COVID-19.”
The most recent deaths occurred on Jan. 13.
“Our staff is exhausted,” Hudspeth said. “This storm just compounds everything.”
On Jan. 17, essential personnel were the only staff required to report to the hospitals. Hudspeth said staff were staying in hotels right by the hospital.
“We had staff sleeping on the floor in the hospital,” Hudspeth said. “We had beds at Cannon that are being unused where staff stayed last night and the night before. They’ve responded in an incredibly positive way. I mean, stepped up to the plate yet again. It’s really amazing.”
Hudspeth said the hospital is still dealing with staffing shortages as people are exhausted and leaving the industry.
“There are some amazing people over there right now . They are energized about getting up and making sure they can get to work — and making sure that they can cover their shift,” Hudspeth said. “We had very few people call in and say they couldn’t be there. People are still energized about helping other people.”
