This year brings many new bright thoughts into the air and an array of hope flows throughout the beautiful mountains. Trash or other unwanted debris can transform to bring another fresh perspective. A touch of flowers or other nature-type things and anything that will fit in the bottle can be displayed or given as a gift for any occasion.
Materials
- Two glass bottles
- 2 in. x 4 in. piece of wood
- 4 5-inch pieces of 16-gauge wire
- Wire cutters
- Small pliers
- Drill
- Drill bit
- Sandpaper (200 grit)
- Acrylic Paint (blues, pink and yellow, or three other variants)
Instructions
1. Line bottles where you wish them arranged on your wood, giving the lower one room for flowers. Take pen or pencil and mark for holes on each side for wire and drill.
2. Sand the wood, particularly around the holes. Paint with blue or your chosen color and accent with other two. Three is a charm.
3. Lay bottle on wood in desired location. Place in first hole then back around bottle to second hole. Take pliers to twist the ends together until tight enough to hold bottle.
4. You can hard mount to any surface with nails or screws or place hooks at top. Make it yours.
5. Add your favorite flower from your garden walk or hike, or feel free to adventure with different things in your bottle.
