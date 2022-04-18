CONCORD — The Ashe County High School Cross Country team team, along with their coach Shane Greene, attended the Spartan Sprint in Concord Saturday, April 9.
This event was a 5k sprint and obstacle course race. This Spartan race is a classic obstacle course racing experience. The Sprint combines relatively easy trail running with 20 obstacles, held on off-road terrain featuring water and mud. Climbing walls, crawling under wire, traversing monkey bars, aiming a spear throw, and more are included in the course.
This group of athletes and friends are already eager to run their next Spartan event. These athletes are so grateful to have had the opportunity to compete and build community with their friends and team. The team includes: Coach Shane Greene, Sawyer Greene, Dylan Baldwin, Dylan Carpenter, Andrew Worley, Joseph Cary, Noah Farmer Connor Howell. Joel Robinson, Cole Rumfelt, Jayden Jones, Jordan Jones, Abigail McClure, Sherry Billings, Lauren Church,Emory Taylor, Maggie Powers, Emma Durr, Lacey Allen and Abilene Dollar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.