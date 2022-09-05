WEST JEFFERSON — Around 50 people attended the Freedom for All: Rally for Reproductive Justice and Abortion Access at the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson on Saturday, Aug. 27. Voices of Ashe organized the event, which included information booths, speakers and live music provided by Scot Pope.
The booths included a local healthcare provider with information about family planning and birth control options, and several non-profits that had information about Medicaid expansion and abortion access in North Carolina. Voter registration was also available.
The speakers provided information about several topics. Several women shared their personal abortion stories, and a speaker from Down Home NC talked about the progress toward Medicaid expansion in NC. Others addressed the negative impacts of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in terms of its implications on access to abortion and other healthcare needs. They also raised the concern that, while the NC Legislature allocates zero funding to healthcare centers that provide abortion, they do provide $18 million to Crisis Pregnancy Centers which are not health care providers and often give inaccurate information about abortion care and pregnancy options.
Voices of Ashe is a community-based organization advocating for the continued expansion of access to healthcare choices in North Carolina. This group has no religious or political affiliation.
