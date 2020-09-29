WEST JEFFERSON — The Blue Ridge Midnight Runners held their monthly Kool Nites and Hot Rods cruise-in Saturday, Sept. 26, through downtown West Jefferson. Classic rides were lined up to let their engine's rumble echo through the town and surrounding mountains.
Cruising through West Jefferson
- Staff Report editor@ashepostandtimes.com
