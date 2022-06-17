ASHE COUNTY — As COVID-19 continues to circulate and even increase over the past few weeks in key statewide metrics like hospitalizations, COVID-19 like illness in the Emergency Departments and COVID-19 particles found in wastewater, it remains important to take actions to protect yourself, loved ones and the community from severe outcomes due to COVID-19.
Ashe County is currently at a low COVID-19 Community Level as defined by the CDC. This level measures the impact of COVID-19 on health and healthcare systems. A low level means you should stay up-to-date with vaccines and boosters and get tested if you have symptoms.
With increased COVID-19 circulating, what can you do to protect yourself, loved ones and the community?
- Stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters. More Information on COVID-19 vaccines can be found on AppHealthCare’s website.
- Get tested if you have symptoms. Don’t visit the Emergency Department for just testing.
- Stay home if you’re sick - except to get medical care. This helps limit potential exposure to others.
- If you test positive, seek treatment options as soon as you can to lower your chance of hospitalization and severe outcomes. As soon as you feel sick, it’s time to get tested and treated. That’s because treatments work best if you start them soon after you notice symptoms of COVID-19. Remember, your first symptoms may be a cough, headache, or sore throat—and they may even be mild. The key is: don’t wait. Locate Test to Treat options near you by visiting the NC DHHS website.
- Wear a mask if you test positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-19 like symptoms. People may choose to wear a mask at any time.
Pediatric Vaccine Update for Children six months to 4 years
A Committee of the FDA will review and discuss data from Moderna and Pfizer on June 15th for vaccines for younger children six months to 4 years old. The CDC Advisory Committee for Immunization Practice (ACIP) will meet June 17 and 18th to discuss any recommendations made by the FDA. Both the FDA and CDC have to make recommendations for the vaccine’s use before any vaccines can be administered.
In preparation for recommendations, AppHealthCare is planning to extend clinic hours until 6 p.m. for vaccine administration for this age group at their Ashe location (413 McConnell Street in Jefferson) on June 24 and July 1. Appointments can be made by calling (828) 795-1970. Appointment scheduling is available in Spanish by calling (828) 795-1970 and pressing 1. La programación de citas está disponible en español llamando al (828) 795-1970 y oprimiendo número 1.
“We encourage parents and caregivers to ask questions about the vaccines and seek information from reputable sources like the CDC, NC DHHS or their child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider to make the most informed decision for their child’s health,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.
If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccinations or contact your healthcare provider or call our COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970.
For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call their offices, Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995 or visit their website at www.apphealthcare.com and follow them on Twitter and Facebook.
