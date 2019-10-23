Dana Bowman is a mother, author of two books, teacher, speaker, writer and runner who loves Jesus, wretched at Pinterest and is sober, “one day at a time.”
I have been reading Dana’s recovery memoir “Bottled,” our library’s selected read for this year’s Appalachian Regional Library’s Good Neighbor Project. The theme of this year’s project focuses on “stories of recovery and hope,” intended to break stigma associated with harmful addictions, as well as share resources for finding help. Dana candidly tells of her life spiraling out of control, how she found the strength to face her fears and finally how to live in sobriety.
Copies of “Bottled” are available at the library. Pick one up today to read and share with friends. You may relate to this book more than you expect.
Come out to meet Dana and have lunch, free, at 12 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Hensley Hall in West Jefferson United Methodist Church. I admire Dana’s courage in sharing her story and highly recommend it to everyone. Stop by the library to register for this luncheon event, or call us at (336) 846-2041, ext. 111.
