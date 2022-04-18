WEST JEFFERSON — After 44 years of service and instruction, Debbie Little, owner of Dancin’ Debbie’s, has announced her retirement.
Little began teaching in Ashe County in 1978 at the request of Cultural Arts Coordinator of the NC Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Program, Julie Laundry.
“My love for dance started when I was a little girl,” said Little. “According to my cousin MonteAnn Deboard, she said. “I can’t remember if I was walking or dancing first. I was fortunate to take my first dance classes taught by Becky Burgess at the original West Jefferson Elementary School. I can remember putting on my first pair of tap shoes, and with the excitement of the sounds I knew I had found my passion.
“I can remember making up routines and dancing in our living room until the carpet was worn out. Any opportunity I had I would dance, dance and dance.”
While working for a dermatologist and teaching through the 4-H program, Little took a leap of faith and opened up Dancin’ Debbies.
Demand grew quickly and what began as an after-school program soon blossomed into a full-fledged business, with Dancin’ Debbie’s first opening its doors in Downtown West Jefferson, then later expanding to its current location alongside Little’s Health and Fitness Center.
As an entrepreneur, she also inspired generations of young women to pursue their professional dreams, with many of her students going on to become entrepreneurs themselves.
Little’s love of dance and her commitment to the arts extended well beyond the walls of her studio. She served as Choreographer for numerous local productions including “Grease,” “Annie,” “Oklahoma!,” “The Sound of Music,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” “Li’l Abner,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The King and I,” “They’re Playing Our Song,” as well as “42nd Street” in the former Farthing Auditorium (now Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts) in Boone.
In a Facebook post on Dancin’ Debbie’s page, her team paid tribute and stated that she has been the kindest and most generous of mentors. Her selfless and heartfelt guidance has compelled former students to return to Dancin’ Debbie’s with their own children time and time again.
“What I would try to live by, is that when I went to class to teach, I made sure that I did not bring any of life’s ups and downs into the studio,” Little said. “I wanted that time to be about the girls. I would look into their eyes and and think, ‘This is their one class per week, and they deserved my undivided attention in making every dance step count.’
“Not long after I started teaching dance I read a quote in a dance magazine that said ‘Dance is the most beautiful of the arts, it is life itself,’ and that has been so very true for me because it really has been my life. I want to Thank Ashe County, and all of the parents and students that have meant so much to me. You have allowed me to share my love of dance.”
