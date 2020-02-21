Dear Naturalist,
On a north facing slope next to our house is a stand of hemlock trees, maybe two acres of them, dense and mixed with various other trees (beech, maple, poplar,white pine) from saplings to topping out at 50 feet tall. Are they Eastern or Carolina hemlocks?
The woolly adelgids are in there some, but it has been noted that at least the trees are still somewhat healthy. I understand that hemlocks may all be gone soon but while there is still a chance to save them I would like to help if I can.
Tom B., Lansing
Dear Tom,
I sense your curiosity and genuine interest in the natural world; in my opinion two of the best characteristics a person can have.
Your picture reveals that you have a stand of Eastern hemlocks on your property. I can tell because the rows of diminutive, evergreen needles make nearly a clean line down the middle of the branch. These leaves remind me of hair being parted down the middle of one’s head.
The rarer Carolina hemlock has longer needles that circle around the branch. They are found in dry, rocky places — unlike the Eastern hemlock that prefers moist soil along riverbanks. Because of this, the species are not found sharing the same habitat and they do not hybridize.
Both species, however, create cool, dark microclimates within the forest — a niche environment that supports many other plants and animals.
Both species are also at risk from the hemlock woolly adelgid — an aphid-like insect that is native to Asia. It was first detected in the Eastern U.S. in the early 1950s in Virginia and has since spread throughout the range of the trees. It has already caused the death of millions of hemlocks.
Your two acre hemlock forest is, in a way, a remnant of the past — but one that is absolutely worth saving. Currently, one way to do so is to apply an insecticide treatment to the infected trees. Do your research and don’t exceed the recommended dose. If interested, you can hire a local arborist or landscaper.
High Country communities have also had success in using a predatory beetle in the fight against the woolly adelgid. The laricobis beetle is a natural predator of the adelgid in the Western U.S. and seems to be doing a fine job at reducing adelgid infestations where it has been released in the East.
If you have a question concerning flora and fauna, please email dearnaturalist@gmail.com. All of your questions will be answered. One or two will be featured next week. See you on the trails!
