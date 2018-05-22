Dear Naturalist,
A few weeks ago, my feeders were bustling with hummingbirds, but now they have all gone. Where are they?
- Q.B., Boone
Hummingbirds weigh about 1/10 of an ounce. That means that you could mail about eight of these guys with one first class stamp. However, they don’t need to be mailed to get around.
Last month, ruby-throated hummingbirds returned to the High Country from their winter-feeding grounds in Central America. Hungry and tired from their journey, they storm our feeders.
Now that we are a few weeks into May, they have seemingly disappeared. Where have they gone?
With the forest is in full-bloom, the hummingbirds have left our feeders in favor of the flowers. A favorite of theirs is the yellow buckeye tree.
Buckeye trees are easy to recognize. They are often times very tall with palmately-compound leaves. That is, at the end of each branch, their five leaves radiate like fingers from the palm of the hand.
The flowers of the buckeye seem to be made for hummingbirds. They are tubuluar-shaped and rich with nectar. Each visit to the flower provides the hummingbird with a nourishing meal. Of course, the hummers unknowingly pollinate the tree’s blooms.
You can plant other bird-friendly, native flowers in your yard. Bee balm, American columbine, cardinal flower, and fire pink will capture the hummingbirds’ instinctive eyes.
The hummingbirds will return to your feeders later in the summer when they are well-into their nesting season and again in August to fuel up for their southerly migration.
In the meantime, remember to keep cleaning your feeders every two to three days, to remove the mold. It can be harmful to the hummers. When refilling, use one part sugar per four parts water. There is no need to add red dye.
Amy Renfranz is the Director of Education and Natural Resources at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Contact Amy and stay up to date with the natural world by following “Dear Naturalist” on Facebook or Instagram. Learn more at www.dearnaturalist.com.
