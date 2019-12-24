From the editor: Just in the nick of time, Santa received a few more letters from Ashe County children.
Letters to Santa from Ms. Connie Howell’s First Grade Mountain View Elementary
I have bin mostle good this year ickset the 3 yellow fasis. Can I plees have real lif visit to Harey Potter Wisrding Wrld with 3 tickits plees! Also, a laptop that I can onle play Mincraft on. Do you have Rudolph the Red Nossed Reindeer?
Love,
Olivia H.
I have been nice this year. How have you been? I would like a toy unicorn, a Barbie doll and a new bed. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love,
Brianna R.
I have been a good grl. How od are you? For Christmas, I would like a prinse carriage, a LOL, and a prinse jress with a crown. I will lev cookies and milk.
Love,
Skylar S.
I have 2 pink sohs. I would like a Mickey Mouse piano, LOL doll with pink and purple. How do your der fly?
Love,
Ellie E.
I have been a really good boy. Santa, what do you do on a sumr day? For Christmas I would like a scat brd and sled. How do you give pressons oun day?
Love,
Johnathon C.
I do my hwrck. How are your reindeer? I want a prines cerrage and LOL doll. I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Love,
Brooklynn M.
I have been a good girl this year. What are your favorite cookies? I would like a LOL doll, a real kitten, and LOL house.
Love,
Avajade B.
I have been a vaery good kide. How do you get so many elves? For Christmas, I would like a R.C car. My little brother has been mean to me.
Love,
Eli J.
I will leave you some cookies. How did you fined your raindeer? I would like 10 Bayblades, Turbo Spryzen and my own elf that is a boy, please! Why do you fly at night?
Love,
Harper
I have been a good kid. How did you get so mine elfs? I want Lego Ninjogo and toys and Pokemon cards. I will leave carrots for your reindeers.
Love,
Angel
How do you get mageck? I have sometimes ben good. I want a critter, LOL doll and a scatbord. I theck you are speshell.
Love,
Lexi C.
I have been a good girl. Do you have Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer? I want a LOL doll, food for my doll and I want a purple elf. I will lev you some milk and cookies.
Love,
Charleigh H.
What do you do in the summer? I like first grade. I would like a little toy dog, a LOL, and a toy unicorn. I will leave you milk and cookies and caris.
Love,
Layla
How do you fly in the air? I have ben a very good girl this yer. I would like a LOL doll house, and a unicorn toth brush. Also, a prises carriage you can get in. What does your shop look like?
Love,
Jurney H.
I have ben a good girl this year. How do you deliver toys in one night? I wood like this stuft ber in a bascit that gos to sleep when you do.
Love,
Hadley P.
I have been very good this year. I would like a remote controlled helicopter that shoots bullets and a bike. How do you make your reindeer fly?
Love,
Noah C.
I love you Santa. How are you magical? I would like a giant Hello Kitty, LOL’s and a kitty hoodie. You are the best oun I know.
Love,
Amelia D.
